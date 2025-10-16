Russian oil import was the primary sticking point in the trade ties between India and the US, with Trump imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods, blaming the country for funding the war between Russia and Ukraine

In what could be a turning point in the India-US trade partnership, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil “within a short period of time.”

Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters that Modi had promised to halt imports, calling it “a big step” toward ending the conflict. He added that his administration would now push China to make a similar commitment.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.” Trump told reporters during a White House event.

However, India, one of Russia’s top oil customers alongside China, has not yet confirmed Trump’s claims. India currently ranks as the second-largest buyer of Russian oil after China.

Russian Oil: The Key Reason Behind High Tariffs

In August, the Donald Trump-led administration imposed punitive tariffs totaling 50% on Indian exports to the U.S, after criticizing India’s role in funding the war between Russia and Ukraine by purchasing the deeply discounted Russian crude oil.

He had described the move as a punishment for India’s refusal to align with U.S. sanctions.

Officials in New Delhi have consistently defended the purchases, saying they are essential for maintaining affordable energy prices and national economic stability.

Russia Is Still India’s Largest Oil Supplier

Data from market tracker Kpler indicates that Russia remains India’s largest oil supplier, accounting for about one-third of imports in September, or roughly 1.6 million barrels per day. While state refiners have trimmed Russian imports in recent months, the reduction appears driven by market factors rather than U.S. pressure.

India’s crude oil imports from Russia reportedly declined 8.4% year-on-year between April and September 2025, while US crude oil imports rose 6.8% to about 213,000 bpd during the same period.

Brent crude futures were up 0.78% at $62.39 per barrel.

