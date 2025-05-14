The new dYdX Yapper Leaderboard tracks high-quality tweets about dYdX and shares $50K monthly among top contributors.

Big news fresh off the presses - dYdX (DYDX) Foundation partnered with Kaito to bring you the Yapper Leaderboard, rewarding the biggest dYdX voices on X $50k every month.

As of May 12 (yesterday) they are monitoring who is genuinely trying to bring value to the conversation around dYdX (ps no, spamming memes will not work). The best part? There is no sign-up required. Just continue to share your authentic thoughts about dYdX on X and you might see yourself on the leaderboard.

They want good content that gets people talking - not a bunch of bot farmed likes, or re-pasted tweets. Kaito’s no dummy; he can tell when something’s real and when it’s just hype.

Here’s how the rewards shake out: top 10 conributors get $2,500 each, contributors 11-50 get $420, and contributors 51-100 get $150. Made the list? You should receive a DM from the official @dYdX account.

Just publish your public wallet address, and in two weeks you’ll see the money.

Don’t have your name on the leaderboard? It might be better to contribute even more content that’s dYdX-centric, though instead of stretching yourself across all these initiatives.

The algorithm rewards a thorough, reasoned discussion of the protocol itself, not just drop-ins.

And hey, tweet however you like - Kaito’s on deck for translations.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<