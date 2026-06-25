Preorders for physical and digital copies of GTA 6 went live at midnight on June 25, which is priced at $79.99 for the base edition and $99.99 for the “Ultimate” edition.

GTA 6 has taken over 10 years to develop, and its launch has been delayed twice.

GTA 6 will initially be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles on November 19.

Morningstar expects initial figures for GTA 6 to mirror GTA V’s, which generated a billion dollars in just three days.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) were higher on Thursday after preorders of its upcoming blockbuster title, Grand Theft Auto VI, went live at the stroke of midnight, keeping hardcore fans awake and excited for the game that was in the making for over a decade.

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GTA 6 has long been a subject of internet memes due to the lengthy development time taken by the team at Rockstar Games. However, that will no longer be the case, as the game is confirmed to release on November 19 this year, after being delayed twice.

Despite the premium price tag, online discussion suggests many dedicated fans remain willing to pay for higher-tier editions; however, the debate mainly centers around the lack of a disc in the physical copy.

At the time of writing, TTWO stock was up more than 3% premarket and was among the top ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

No Physical Disc: Good Or Bad?

Retail is split over Take-Two’s decision to offer only a download code with the physical edition of the game. Some users see it as a cost-cutting move and a natural step toward completely moving on from CDs. Others expressed frustration because it deprived them of the novelty of being a collector.

One user on the platform, who claims to be a collector, was unfazed by the company’s move, as they expected it to happen a long time ago, citing current trends in game CDs from major console makers.

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Another user noted that the game's file size was likely a factor in the move to become all-digital.

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Users on the popular Reddit thread “GTA 6” estimate the game size to be anywhere from 200 to 300 gigabytes, implying a very lengthy gameplay, while also noting that Rockstar is one of the best at optimizing its games, and drew comparisons to Call of Duty, which is comparatively a faster game to clock at roughly 250 gigabytes.

Old School Fans Are Disappointed

A user pointed out that it would be hard to cheer up old-school fans of the GTA franchise, noting that the upcoming product’s largest target audience has been CD game collectors from the start. Another user said owning a physical copy would be better, since it could be easily carried around and would spare players from network problems, if any, during gameplay.

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Nevertheless, sales numbers will tell the accurate story when they are released. Morningstar expects the company to sell up to 70 million copies in fiscal 2027, and initial figures for GTA 6 could mirror GTA V’s, which generated a billion dollars in just three days.

TTWO stock has fallen nearly 8% so far this year, and is down 3% over the last 12 months.

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