Investors focused on upcoming flight tests, improved liquidity from a debt exchange, and plans for commercial launches.

Virgin Galactic gave future astronauts a tour of its spacecraft factory and shared updates on upcoming commercial flights.

Testing of the Delta class fleet has begun, with commercial flights targeted for Q4.

Virgin Galactic has agreed to swap $52.5 million in convertible notes for equity and warrants.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) stock gained premarket on Thursday as it offered members of its future astronaut community a look inside its spacecraft production facility, giving prospective passengers an opportunity to see the company’s next-generation Delta-class vehicles under construction as the space tourism company works toward starting commercial operations.

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Future Astronauts Get First Look At SPCE’s Delta-Class Spacecraft

In a post on X platform, Virgin Galactic said it welcomed future astronauts to its spacecraft factory alongside engineering and production teams responsible for assembling the new spacecraft.

Company executives also gave updates on development efforts, testing schedules, and propulsion manufacturing initiatives designed to support future operations, as Virgin Galactic moves from a limited-flight model toward a more scalable commercial strategy.

SPCE Delta Fleet Designed For Expansion

Virgin Galactic is transitioning away from the era defined by its earlier spacecraft program, including the retired VSS Unity, and is focusing on a fleet designed to support more frequent missions.

The Delta-class spacecraft is being developed to reduce maintenance requirements and shorten turnaround times between flights. According to CEO Michael Colglazier, testing of the first Delta vehicle has already begun.

The company remains on track to start glide-testing operations during the third quarter of 2026, with commercial passenger flights currently targeted for the fourth quarter.

Virgin Galactic stock inched 0.7% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

SPCE’s Financial Outlook Hinges On Testing Milestones

Virgin Galactic is still in the early stages and has not yet generated significant revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated about $227,000 in revenue and held approximately $251 million in cash and securities.

Investors continue to closely monitor the Delta program because future revenue growth largely depends on the successful testing and deployment of the new spacecraft.

On Monday, Virgin Galactic agreed to exchange $52.5 million of its 2027 convertible notes for equity and warrants, reducing outstanding debt by roughly 75% and strengthening liquidity ahead of planned commercial spaceflight operations. Virgin's latest ticket offering carries a price of $750,000 per seat.

SPCE Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 12% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “We need a strong reversal. Company did a nice update on X today!”

SPCE stock has declined by over 14% year-to-date.

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