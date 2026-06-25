Nano Nuclear Energy said on Wednesday that it had expanded its nuclear engagements across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The nuclear company also appointed CEO James Walker as interim head of reactor development.

Meanwhile, Florent Heidet, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development, had immediately departed the company.

NNE also expanded the leadership role of Senior Director and Head of Reactor Design Massimiliano Fratoni to advance the KRONOS microreactor program toward commercialization.

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) edged up more than 2% in the premarket session on Thursday after the company announced strategic engagements in emerging nuclear markets globally and leadership updates.

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In a statement, the company announced that it had engaged in meetings with government officials, industry leaders, multilateral organizations, and energy stakeholders across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The nuclear company also appointed CEO James Walker as interim head of reactor development and expanded the leadership role of Senior Director and Head of Reactor Design Massimiliano Fratoni to advance the KRONOS microreactor program toward commercialization.

Global Nuclear Push

Nano Nuclear said it had stepped up its international engagement to support future reactor deployment opportunities, participating in nuclear energy forums and trade missions across Africa, India, and Latin America.

The company said in the statement that it took part in the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa, the Nuclear Energy Institute's executive mission to India, and a U.S. State Department-backed small modular reactor workshop in Argentina.

“Through continued participation in international forums, government-led initiatives, trade missions, and technical workshops, NANO Nuclear remains committed to advancing global nuclear energy development while expanding awareness of its technologies, capabilities, and integrated services across emerging and established nuclear markets,” the company said.

NNE Leadership Overhaul

The company said that Walker would take over as the Interim Head of Reactor Development following the immediate departure of Florent Heidet, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development.

To support Walker in the new position, the company said that Fratoni, NANO Nuclear’s Senior Director and Head of Reactor Design, would take on an expanded leadership role to support the team in continuing the advancement of the prototype KRONOS MMR reactor at the University of Illinois, as well as plans for commercial deployment.

"We have greatly expanded our engineering and technical teams over the last year, and will continue our efforts to improve and optimize the execution of our reactor and commercial vertical integration vision," said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy.

"These organizational updates are intended to support our next phase of growth as we advance our reactor development, regulatory licensing, commercialization, and strategic engagement objectives," he added.

NNE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NNE was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, while messages were in the ‘normal’ volume territory.

NNE stock has declined about 35% in the last year.

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