According to a Bloomberg News report, the Taiwanese chipmaker was recently informed by the U.S. about the decision to end the Nanjing site’s validated end user (VEU) status.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) declined over 2% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the United States reportedly revoked the company’s authorization to ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base freely. This is likely to curb the company’s production capabilities at the facility, the report added.

