Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, during his visit to Taiwan, highlighted TSMC’s essential contribution to the company’s business and the broader tech landscape, particularly in relation to its forthcoming AI chip platform, Rubin.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) experienced a 753% surge in user message count in 24 hours on Stocktwits in the run-up to the second-quarter (Q2) earnings of its major customer, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), expected after Wednesday’s closing bell.

On August 22, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang revealed that TSMC is currently developing six new products for the chip giant, including advanced CPUs (central processing units) and GPUs (graphics processing units), foundational technologies supporting AI applications.

Taiwan Semiconductor stock inched 0.4% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while message volume level improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ in 24 hours.

TSM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:50 a.m. ET on Aug.26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said Nvidia is driving TSM stock higher.

On Monday, TSMC, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, said Jonathan Lee, a Vice President at the company, modestly increased his equity stake in July, reflecting continued executive confidence in the firm’s long-term performance. As of July 31, Lee held 459,872 shares, up from 459,526 shares at the end of June.

The filing also showed that TSMC and its subsidiaries invested NT$10.2 billion ($333 million) in fixed-income assets in July.

The contract chipmaker’s July revenue increased 22.5% year-on-year to NT$323.17 billion ($10.59 billion). Taiwan Semiconductor stock has gained over 16% year-to-date and over 39% in the last 12 months.

Exchange rate: 1 NT=0.03 USD

