Tesla’s regulatory status for commercial Cybercab service, however, is unclear.

According to The Information, staff were informed that the public phase would start with Cybercab rides for Tesla employees on public roads.

Tesla currently runs its Austin Robotaxi service with Model Y vehicles equipped with its full self-driving technology.

CEO Elon Musk had noted during the company’s earnings call earlier this month that the Cybercab’s new chassis requires specific data before broader deployment.

Tesla has reportedly told staff it is preparing a public launch of the Cybercab—its first vehicle without a steering wheel or brake pedal—for its Robotaxi autonomous ride-hailing service, potentially as soon as this month in Austin, Texas.

The Information reported the company’s plans, citing people familiar with the matter. Tesla’s regulatory status for commercial Cybercab service, however, is unclear, the report noted.

Rollout Steps And Timeline

The two-seat Cybercab is designed for driverless operation. Tesla has tested Cybercabs on public roads nationwide since June but limited rides to internal use. In July, it began offering employees rides on private roads near its Austin campus and gathering feedback, mirroring steps it took before launching its first Robotaxi hub there last year.

According to The Information, staff were informed that the public phase would begin with Cybercab rides for Tesla employees on public roads, and that the vehicles would be integrated into the existing Austin Robotaxi service within days. The internal target is the end of August, though it could shift amid ongoing preparations, the report said. Tesla completed emergency training with Austin first responders last week on handling the vehicles, including moving them if needed, the report added.

Tesla currently runs its Austin Robotaxi service with about 186 registered Model Y vehicles. It remains unclear whether Cybercabs will replace or supplement that fleet. The company has remote operators who can monitor and take control in emergencies.

Tesla’s Past Public Timelines

In its second-quarter 2026 update and earnings call last month, Tesla said it has started production of the Cybercab at Gigafactory Texas. The company listed installed annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 125,000 units.

CEO Elon Musk noted during the company’s earnings call that the Cybercab’s new chassis requires specific data before broader deployment: “We need to accumulate driving data that is specific to the Cybercab before we can put a lot of them on the road.”

Tesla is gathering miles using units retrofitted with steering wheels and pedals for calibration. AI executive Ashok Elluswamy called it “a phenomenal product” that riders “instantly fall in love with,” adding that manufacturing targets align with unsupervised Robotaxi mile growth.

Cybercab is central to shifting Tesla away from merely an EV maker to autonomous driving and robotics. The company expects to spend more than $25 billion this year on supporting the transition, roughly three times its 2025 capital expenditure of $8.5 billion.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user called the news of the imminent launch “huge huge news” and hoped the stock would pop on Tuesday.

View this Stocktwits post

TSLA stock has fallen 25% year-to-date.

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