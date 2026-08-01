A sharp selloff in U.S. government debt has pushed 30-year Treasury yields to their highest level since 2007, prompting major financial institutions to warn of systemic market risks tied to inaction on monetary policy and ballooning federal debt.

Citadel Securities warned that the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to enforce tighter monetary policy despite years of elevated inflation leaves markets exposed to broader structural risks.

Long-term borrowing costs spiked as 30-year U.S. Treasury yields reached 5.29%, matching levels last seen during the early phases of the 2007 global financial crisis.

Massive corporate debt sales to finance artificial intelligence infrastructure are overwhelming demand from long-end bond buyers.

Citadel Securities is warning institutional investors that the Federal Reserve’s cautious monetary policy stance is fueling a persistent surge in long-term bond yields, creating an unstable backdrop for the financial sector.

According to a client note from Nohshad Shah, head of EMEA fixed-income sales at Citadel Securities, viewed by Bloomberg, the persistence of multiyear highs in long-dated U.S. Treasuries—even with short-term benchmark rates sitting 175 basis points below their prior peak—signals widespread market anxiety.

"In my mind, this reflects a market view that policymakers, both the Fed and fiscal authorities, tend to take the easier route when faced with difficult choices," Shah wrote. He noted that as long as market participants view central banks and fiscal managers as hesitant to tackle persistent inflation directly, high borrowing rates will present a systemic overhang for broader asset classes.

Shah emphasized that despite recent signs of cooling labor conditions and moderating price gains, the inflation threat remains active. With more than 55% of core goods categories still seeing price hikes, the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision remains an extremely close call.

30-Year Yields Break Above 5.28% Benchmark

The warning coincides with a sharp selloff across the U.S. curve. Rates on 30-year U.S. Treasuries rose to 5.29% on Monday, topping a 19-year high and moving toward the 5.44% peak recorded during the onset of the 2007 financial downturn.

The yield spike follows diminishing expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts. Although consumer price index data came in at 3.4% in July alongside declining retail figures and unexpected job losses, the headline inflation metric remains comfortably above the central bank’s 2% long-term target.

The divergence in monetary expectations has steepened the U.S. yield curve. While short-term two-year rates have declined by 12 basis points this month amid signs of an economic slowdown, 30-year yields have advanced by more than 13 basis points over the same timeframe.

Debt Issuance And Tech Borrowing Fuel Selloff

Beyond central bank policy, heavy supply pressure continues to weigh on debt markets. Recent Treasury auctions yielded historic borrowing costs for the U.S. government, with $25 billion in 30-year bonds sold at 5.216%—the highest auction yield for the maturity since 2001—following a 10-year sale that cleared at its highest cost since 2007.

Market strategists say long-term yields face persistent upward pressure from swelling federal deficits, shifts in traditional institutional buyer appetite, and corporate funding needs. Big tech companies are tapping debt markets extensively to fund compute infrastructure and cloud expansions for artificial intelligence development.

"We have been arguing against fading the long end sell-off, and we continue to do so," Anshul Pradhan, head of U.S. rates strategy at Barclays, told Bloomberg in an interview. Pradhan noted that reversing the rise in long-term yields would require a combination of lower government debt issuance, reduced corporate borrowing from tech firms, or a dramatic deceleration in overall economic activity.

Retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘bullish’, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ last week. The Dow Jones ETF (DIA) was in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was also in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone.

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