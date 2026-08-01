The seven-year agreement is part of the Department of War’s Arsenal of Freedom and covers Tomahawk production for the U.S. Navy.

One of the goals of the new procurement contract is to boost Tomahawk production to about 1,000 missiles per year, which is around 10 times recent levels.

RTX reportedly delivered three times more Tomahawks in the first half of 2026 than in the same period last year.

Stocktwits retail sentiment for RTX improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish,’ though one trader cautioned that the stock’s gains could be limited if the full $22.9 billion contract value is not guaranteed.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) was awarded a seven-year, $22.9 billion contract on Monday to accelerate production of Tomahawk cruise missiles for the U.S. Navy. Awarded as part of the Department of War’s Arsenal of Freedom, the contract will enable RTX to ramp up Tomahawk missile production over the multi-year period.

RTX stock gained around 0.6% on Monday morning but pared some of the gains later in the session. At the time of writing on Monday midday, the stock was still trading 0.2% higher.

RTX Targets 1,000 Tomahawks A Year

The contract supports an annual production ramp to more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles and associated support, helping ensure a stable and predictable supply for the Navy and its allies. One of the goals of the new procurement contract is to boost Tomahawk production to about 1,000 missiles per year, which is around 10 times recent levels.

“Tomahawk is the Navy’s most important strike weapon, able to target hostile forces hundreds of miles away without ever risking the lives of our sailors,” Raytheon President Phil Jasper said in a news release, adding, “We are making significant investments in our workforce, technology, supply chain and facilities to dramatically boost production capacity and meet surging demand.”

Tomahawk cruise missiles remain one of the U.S. military’s most proven and versatile long-range strike capabilities.

RTX Ramps Production, Suppliers Benefit

RTX has invested heavily in recent years to ramp production of Tomahawk and other critical munitions, delivering three times more Tomahawks in the first half of 2026 compared with the first half of 2025. With the new contract, RTX will increase capacity and collaborate closely with hundreds of small and mid-sized suppliers nationwide to rapidly scale output to meet long-term needs.

The contract also benefits other companies involved in the missile supply chain. L3Harris Technologies supplies RTX with rocket motors, while General Dynamics supplies warheads, according to Barron’s. Lockheed Martin and RTX make Patriot and THAAD missiles and systems, while other companies, including Boeing and Honeywell Aerospace, supply parts and electronics.

RTX Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RTX improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

One Stocktwits retail trader viewed the contract as a “positive” for RTX, adding that it should boost confidence in Raytheon’s future missile revenue and production demand. But the trader cautioned that the stock’s upside could be limited if the $22.9 billion contract represents largely an “unfunded ceiling,” rather than guaranteed revenue.

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RTX shares have gained nearly 21% year-to-date.

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