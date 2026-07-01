Corcept Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics received Wall Street support after reporting strong second-quarter results and sharply raising their full-year 2026 outlook.

H.C. Wainwright raised CORT’s price target to $165 from $95 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly.

Corcept reported second-quarter revenue of $256.1 million, up 32% year over year.

B. Riley raised ANIK’s price target and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing improved margins and structural cost improvements that could support long-term profitability.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) hit fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, with CORT recording its biggest single-day gains in nearly 16 months, following price target hikes on Wall Street after a better-than-expected second-quarter print.

At the time of writing, CORT stock was up 27% while ANIK shares gained 13%.

Wall Street Sees 40% Upside Potential In CORT Stock After Q2 Earnings Beat

Corcept Therapeutics received major Wall Street support after reporting strong second-quarter results and sharply raising its 2026 outlook. H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $165 from $95 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. The firm said Corcept has evolved into a multi-product company with its expansion into oncology.

Piper Sandler also lifted its target to $165 from $88 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating. The price targets imply a 40% upside potential from current levels.

Corcept reported revenue of $256.1 million, up 32% year over year and above analysts’ expectations of $221.2 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Earnings came in at $0.36 per share, significantly ahead of the $0.02 estimate.

Korlym and its authorized generic drug to treat Cushing’s syndrome generated $208.6 million in revenue, while ovarian cancer treatment Lifyorli contributed $47.6 million. The company also increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, up from $950 million to $1.05 billion previously.

Retail sentiment surrounding CORT on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid a 5,300% increase in message volumes. The stock has soared more than 210% so far this year.

B. Riley Sees Long-Term Profitability Prospects For ANIK

Anika Therapeutics received price-target hikes after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and raising its 2026 outlook.

B. Riley raised its price target to $21 from $18 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing improved margins, commercial growth, and structural cost improvements that could support long-term profitability.

Barrington also lifted its target to $21 from $17 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, pointing to the quarterly earnings beat, higher full-year guidance, and strong international momentum.

On Wednesday, Anika reported second-quarter revenue of $32.6 million, up from $28.2 million a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ $29.2 million estimate, according to Fiscal.ai. The company earned $0.42 per share, comfortably beating the $0.03 consensus estimate. Anika also raised its 2026 revenue growth guidance to 5% to 10%, up from the previous 1% to 9% range.

Retail sentiment surrounding ANIK on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has surged more than 95% so far in 2026.

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