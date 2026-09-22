Advanced Micro Devices, Warner Bros. Discovery and Moderna stocks surged to annual highs amid a series of positive catalysts.

AMD stock jumped nearly 10% at close, becoming the 14th U.S. company to hit $1 trillion in market cap.

WBD stock surged nearly 11% higher after Paramount Skydance said that it had reached settlements with 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America, pushing it closer to cinch its $110 billion purchase of the company.

MRNA stock rallied more than 12% after it said that its Phase 3 results for personalized cancer therapy will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2026.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped to 52-week highs on Monday amid a series of market and company-specific positive catalysts.

AMD stock jumped nearly 10% at close, becoming the 14th U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

WBD stock surged nearly 11% higher after Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) said that it had reached settlements with 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America, pushing it closer to cinch its $110 billion purchase of WBD.

MRNA stock rallied more than 12% after it said that its Phase 3 results for personalized cancer therapy will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices Joins $1 Trillion Club

AMD stock jumped to a fresh 52-week high of $616.69 on Monday, marking its fifth straight session in the green. After the jump, its market capitalization crossed $1 trillion for the first time, making it part of an elite U.S. club of stocks.

The surge came amid a rally in U.S. AI stocks after Meta’s Muse AI generated strong reception, stoking optimism that growing demand for agentic AI tools could drive greater need for semiconductors and cloud services.

Investors see the shift to autonomous AI agents driving greater computing demand, with GPUs and chips still crucial but also increasing requirements for CPUs, networking, data orchestration, and inference workloads.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have surged more than 175% year-to-date.

Paramount Says $110B WBD Merger To Close In ‘Approximately Two Weeks’

WBD stock climbed to an annual high of $30.92 on Monday, its steepest climb in nearly a year, after Paramount’s CEO David Ellison reportedly told staff the company is getting closer to its $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, which could tentatively close in about two weeks.

The announcement followed Paramount’s settlements with 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America, which led to a “complete clearance” for the deal after it had been delayed since July amid claims of reduced competition and harm to consumers.

The settlement includes terms in which Paramount has committed to releasing at least 30 theatrical films a year, expanding U.S. production, and not selling its movie lot or the Warner Bros. lot, among other concessions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for WBD stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours. The company's shares have gained about 8% so far in 2026.

Moderna Climbs On Additional Data Expectations From Key Melanoma Trial

MRNA stock rose to a 52-week high of $176.86 on Monday, putting it on track for a second week of gains if the climb holds through the week.

Moderna said it will unveil detailed Phase 3 results for its personalized cancer vaccine, intismeran, developed with Merck, at the ESMO Congress 2026 in Madrid on October 24.

The late-breaking data from its pivotal melanoma trial, which delivered a Phase 3 success last month, will be presented during a Presidential Symposium, a forum for major oncology studies and first-time disclosures.

The presentation will detail results from the 1,137-patient INTerpath-001 trial, which evaluated intismeran combined with Merck’s Keytruda versus Keytruda alone in patients with high-risk melanoma following surgical tumor removal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MRNA stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares have soared over 480% in 2026.

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