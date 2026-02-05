Tower Semiconductor stated that its silicon photonics enables up to double the data rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares soared 17% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) for 1.6T data center optical modules.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tower Semiconductor was in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

