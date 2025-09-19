According to a report by CNBC, a White House official said the call began at 8:00 a.m. ET.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly held a high-stakes call Friday morning to hammer out the final terms of a deal that would allow TikTok to keep operating in the U.S.

According to a report by CNBC, a White House official said the call began at 8:00 a.m. ET. The development follows U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's announcement earlier this week that a “tentative framework” had been reached between the two nations regarding the ByteDance subsidiary’s U.S. operations.

