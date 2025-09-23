At the UN General Assembly 2025, the President stated that the U.S. is prepared to act if Russia fails to end the conflict, while also criticizing NATO allies and highlighting China and India’s energy purchases.

President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the U.S. is prepared to hit Russia with “powerful” tariffs over the Ukraine war and called on Europe to match the measures to ensure their impact.

Trump singled out China and India as the “primary funders” of the conflict for continuing to purchase Russian oil. He also criticized NATO allies for failing to fully cut off Russian energy imports, saying their continued purchases were “funding the war against themselves.”

“In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the U.S. is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed,” Trump said.

He emphasized that any tariffs imposed by the U.S. would require European support to be effective. “For those tariffs to be effective, European nations… would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures. I can tell you that they have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia. Otherwise, we’re all wasting a lot of time,” he added.

