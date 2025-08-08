President Donald Trump stated that a court ruling against the levies now would make it very difficult for the U.S. economy to recover.

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that striking down his tariff program would trigger a financial collapse rivaling the Great Depression.

In a post on X, Trump said tariffs have driven stock market gains and brought “hundreds of billions” into the U.S. treasury. A court ruling against the levies now, he warned, would “make it impossible to ever recover.”

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The remarks come amid legal challenges to the trade measures, which Trump has credited for boosting U.S. strength and wealth. “America deserves success and greatness, not turmoil, failure, and disgrace,” he wrote.

