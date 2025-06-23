Iran has reportedly planned for a strong response to the U.S. attacks and mulled closing the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have worsened with the U.S. launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities and the Islamic nation threatening to cut oil supplies flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump announced in a late Saturday Truth Social post that the U.S. has “completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

He also said that all planes were headed home safely following the strikes.

Trump also had a word of appreciation for the “great American Warriors.” “There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” he said.

The major U.S. index futures fell moderately in reaction to the recent developments. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY),exchange-traded funds that track the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 indices, have climbed 3.2% and 2%, respectively, so far this year.

Later, in an address to the nation, Trump said, “Tonight I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success.”

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace; if they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation’s military. “We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel,” he said.

“The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental.’ The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military,” Trump posted.

B-2 stealth bombers — planes capable of carrying “Massive Ordinance Penetrator,” the only type of bunker-buster bomb weighing 30,000 pounds each, have since then returned to the base in Missouri, CNN reported.

He also mentioned the possibility of a regime change in Iran through another post. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!,” he wrote.

CNN reported, citing semi-official Iranian media outlet Mehr News Agency, that Iran had activated air defenses over Tehran in the early hours of Monday. The country launched a missile attack at Israel, which, however, was intercepted by the latter’s air defenses.

Iran reportedly planned for a strong response to the U.S. attacks and mulled closing the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. According to a CNBC report, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for China to prevent Iran from blocking the strait.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<