President Donald Trump is reportedly set to announce a drug-pricing deal with Pfizer (PFE) later on Tuesday.

According to a report by The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the matter, the deal would require Pfizer to voluntarily offer its medications through Medicaid at reduced prices. The announcement comes amid the White House’s broader push for “Most Favored Nation” pricing deals, which aim to tie U.S. drug costs to the lowest prices paid by wealthy countries.

Pfizer’s stock rose more than 4% in morning trade with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. It was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

The deal follows the May executive order outlining the Trump administration’s effort to secure voluntary price reductions from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The deadline for those agreements was Monday, and officials have been negotiating with companies to bring them on board.

The pharmaceutical industry has sought to soften the impact of Trump’s demands through concessions. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America on Monday announced voluntary measures to support the administration’s goals, including a website designed to help Americans compare lower-priced drugs.

Trump has long argued that U.S. drug spending is excessive and pursued similar pricing initiatives during his first term. Last week, he also announced new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture, including a 100% duty on patented drugs unless the producer is building a U.S. manufacturing facility.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump posted on social media Thursday. “There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started.”

