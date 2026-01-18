Bitcoin held near $95,000 as Trump’s Greenland-linked tariff threat rattled markets, reinforcing geopolitical risk and the crypto-as-hedge narrative.

Bitcoin price remained around $95,156 with minimal liquidation pressure as traders exhibited caution due to recent geopolitical news.

Proposed tariffs by President Trump, ranging from 10% to 25% on various European allies, contributed to the cautious market sentiment.

Analysts pointed out long-term systemic risks, while data from Morgan Stanley indicated a declining dollar narrative, which further strengthens the narrative of cryptocurrency as a hedge.

Crypto markets were mostly ragebound early Sunday as traders and investors digested fresh macroeconomic stressors like President Trump’s latest tariffs on European allies.

President Trump threatened to levy 10% tariffs, effective February 1, on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. Commenting that he had placed the tariff as an intimation “to protect Global Peace and Security”, saying that if the European countries do not withdraw from Greenland, the tariff would rise to 25 % beginning June 1.

Bitcoin (BTC), trading at around $95,156, down by 0.1% in the last 24 hours, saw about $5.48 million in total liquidations. As per Coinglass data, liquidations were made up of $3.81 million in longs and $1.67 million in shorts over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Responding to the increasing geopolitical stress, market commentator Crypto Whale pointed out that the global economy may now be fast approaching a major turn. Based on the Kondratieff Wave framework, a theory that markets move in multi-decade cycles tied to technological and economic shifts, he said that it could eventually lead to periods of high volatility, geopolitical tension, and financial stress.

Vintage cycle chart flags 2026 as a potential market peak. Source: @CryptoWhale/x

In the past, whenever such macroeconomic shifts have taken place, it has debased the fiat currency. According to Morgan Stanley, the value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies dropped about 11% in the first half of 2025. The firm further predicted that the U.S. currency could lose another 10% by the end of 2026. Further, Analyst Ted noted that the global money supply at a record high is bullish for Bitcoin and other risk assets, as seen historically.

Global Money supply plus precious metals are at a record high. | Source:@ChadSteingraber/X

Altcoins Stay Stable

Performance around the altcoin sector remained relatively muted in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading around $3,314, up by 0.7%, and saw roughly $8.58 million in total liquidations, consisting of $2.98 million in longs and $5.60 million in shorts, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Solana (SOL) was trading at $142.74, down 0.9%, with $1.66 million in total liquidations, with $1.42 million in long liquidations, and $244,320 in short liquidations over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Solana remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) was trading at $2.0, down 0.51%, and saw approximately $1.01 million in total liquidations, with $896,100 in longs and $116,270 in shorts, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around XRP remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.13, down 0.3% in the last 24 hours. The meme coin saw around $922,520 in total liquidations, including $660,370 in long liquidations and $262,150 in short liquidations, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Binance Coin (BNB) was roughly trading at $800,900 in total liquidations, up by 1%, split between $246,000 in longs and $554,900 in shorts, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Binance Coin changed from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter changing from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Hype (HYPE) trading around $3,314, up by 3.2%, and recorded about $152,340 in total liquidations, with $85,970 in long liquidations and $66,370 in short liquidations, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Hype changed from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter changing from ‘high’ to ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) trading at $0.3952, low by 0.2%, saw approximately $604,500 in total liquidations, made up of $420,630 in longs and $183,870 in shorts, over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, Cardano remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels over the past day.

In total, the crypto market saw nearly $102.28 million worth of liquidation in the last 24 hours.

