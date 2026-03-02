Summary: Ondas to partner with World View Enterprises to develop surveillance and counter-drone technologies for U.S. Defense and Homeland Security Agencies

Ondas (ONDS) on Monday unveiled a $10 million investment in near-space company World View Enterprises, in a bid to strengthen its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and expand its footprint in next-generation airspace defense solutions.

The companies also entered into a partnership to develop integrated, multi-domain solutions for defense and homeland security customers, combining World View’s high-altitude, long-endurance stratospheric balloon systems with Ondas’ unmanned aircraft and autonomous technologies to develop surveillance and counter-drone technologies.

The companies will focus on joint solution design, mission applications, data integration, and go-to-market strategies. Their target customers include U.S. Defense and Homeland Security agencies, allied governments, and critical infrastructure operators.

ONDS shares traded 4% higher in pre-market trading.

