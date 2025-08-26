The President likened the situation to his own handling of the U.S. economy, claiming he had turned the country from “dead” a year ago into the “hottest” in the world.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday advocated for Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to revert to its old logo and acknowledge that its recent rebranding was a mistake.

“They got a billion dollars’ worth of free publicity if they play their cards right,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity.” He suggested the restaurant chain hold a major press conference to restore itself as a “winner.”

Trump likened the situation to his own handling of the U.S. economy, claiming he had turned the country from “dead” a year ago into the “hottest” in the world.

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Apple Reportedly Discusses Acquiring Mistral And Perplexity, But Remains Wary Of Big Deals

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<