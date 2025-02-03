Trump Tariff Effect: Greenwave Technology Sees Significant Revenue Acceleration, Gets Retail Thumbs Up

The company said the aggressive trade measures are expected to drive sharp price increases for domestically sourced metals, positioning the firm as a critical supplier in an increasingly protectionist market.

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (GWAV), a company that operates metal recycling facilities supplying leading steel mills and industrial partners, said on Monday it expects significant revenue acceleration following President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports.

Trump announced his intentions of imposing tariffs on metals on Friday evening. "We're going to put a lot of tariffs on steel. We already have tariffs on steel ... but that was relatively small compared to what it'll be. And ultimately copper… it'll be a great boost for our steel industry. It'll make our steel industry very strong,” he said.

Greenwave supplies a high-volume flow of mill-ready metals to subsidiaries of Nucor Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., Sims, and Georgia-Pacific. It believes its scrap metal operations are set to capture a significant share of the expanding domestic metals market.

“As one of the mid-Atlantic's dominant suppliers of mill-ready shred and other recycled metals, Greenwave anticipates surging demand and expanding profit margins throughout fiscal year 2025,” the company said.

Stocktwits users expressed confidence in the stock amid the tariff threats, and some consider it worth accumulating on dips.

The company recently appointed Lisa Lucas-Burke as a member of the Boar, increasing the number of directors from four to five.

Shares of Greenwave Technology are trading near their lifetime lows and have lost over 45% year-to-date. The stock has lost over 99% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

