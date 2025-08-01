The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept the key borrowing rates unchanged, maintaining the federal funds rate in the 4.25% to 4.5% range.

President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell again, after Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller explained their dissenting opinions on the central bank’s decision to delay rate cuts.

