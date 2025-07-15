In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he dealt directly with the country’s “highly respected” President.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. has struck a deal with Indonesia but offered no details on what it includes.

In a post on Truth Social, the President said, “I dealt directly with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!”

Earlier this month, Indonesia offered to cut duties on key imports from the U.S. to “near zero.”

