In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he dealt directly with the country’s “highly respected” President.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. has struck a deal with Indonesia but offered no details on what it includes.

In a post on Truth Social, the President said, “I dealt directly with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!”

Screenshot 2025-07-15 101129.png

 

Earlier this month, Indonesia offered to cut duties on key imports from the U.S. to “near zero.”

