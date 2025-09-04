The U.S. president had defended Musk after a Gallup poll showed him as the most unpopular of 14 U.S. public figures.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Elon Musk has “no choice” but to return to the Republican Party after their acrimonious split earlier this year, even as their relationship remains strained over policy and politics.

“I don’t think he has a choice,” Trump said on the Scott Jennings Show, framing Musk’s political options as, in his words, either the GOP or “radical left lunatics.” Still, Trump praised the Tesla CEO as “a good man” who is “80% super genius” but with 20% problems to resolve, according to a Bloomberg report.

Their friendship fractured in June when Musk opposed Trump’s tax-and-spending bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” The measure ended electric vehicle tax credits that had benefitted Tesla, despite Musk’s earlier support for Trump’s cost-cutting agenda.

Musk vowed to build a third party and oppose Republicans who backed the legislation. Trump retaliated by threatening to end Musk’s subsidies and contracts, and later pulled NASA leadership nominee Jared Isaacman, a Musk ally.

The two traded insults on social media, but both have since moved to repair ties. Musk, who spent more than $300 million backing Trump’s 2024 campaign and GOP candidates, previously led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump hosted a farewell event at the White House when Musk stepped down in May, insisting, “Elon is really not leaving.”

Last month, Trump publicly defended Musk after a Gallup poll showed the billionaire had the most negative image among 14 prominent U.S. public figures. “I think he had a bad moment, really bad moment. But he’s a good person,” Trump told Fox News.

The friction between Musk and Trump also dented Tesla’s stock, which has fallen over 17% this year, as investors feared regulatory repercussions on the billionaire entrepreneur’s businesses.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

