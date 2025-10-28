President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be “out in a few months” and that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a long list of potential replacements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I think he’s incompetent, or a bad guy. But despite that, mortgage rates are down.. who could believe that?” said President Trump, while addressing a gathering of business leaders on his Japan visit.

President Trump continued his attacks against Powell, calling him “Too Late,” after previously criticizing him for not heeding his demands for interest rate cuts. “Somebody gave me a bad reference of him and I put him based on some guy that turned out to be not so hot. We got a bad Fed guy, but he’ll be out of there in a few months,” he added.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<