President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran to agree to a nuclear deal, warning that “the next already planned attacks” would be “even more brutal” if Tehran refused to cooperate.

The comments followed Israeli air strikes on 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear infrastructure and military command centers, in what appears to be the start of a broader campaign.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

U.S. President urges Iran to make a deal 'BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.' | @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Among those reportedly killed were Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami. Local media have stated that the death toll includes at least 20 senior commanders and six nuclear scientists.

“Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

The Israeli strikes reportedly targeted facilities in Tehran and Natanz, although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Friday morning that Iran’s Isfahan nuclear site was not hit and that “no increase in radiation levels has been observed at the Natanz site.”

U.S. officials have denied involvement in the Israeli operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the assault as a “unilateral” Israeli decision.

Trump has reiterated that his administration remains committed to diplomacy. “They could be a Great Country,” he wrote in an earlier Truth Social post, “but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon.”

U.S. President asks Iran to give up hopes of obtaining a nuclear weapon. | @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

Trump has been pushing for a new nuclear deal with Iran since returning to the White House this year. However, negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have been slow-paced. Tehran has accused the U.S. of not respecting Iran’s right to enrich uranium for what it says are peaceful purposes.

A new round of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal negotiations was scheduled for Sunday in Oman, but Iranian state media now reports officials will not attend. Talks were expected to resume after months of stalled progress.

Meanwhile, the IAEA Board of Governors is preparing to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli strikes. According to Reuters, diplomats said the request was supported by Russia, China, and Venezuela, following an appeal from Iran.

The broader markets were trending lower in pre-market trade on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell around 0.99%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) dropped more than 1.2%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) tumbled by around 0.9%.

