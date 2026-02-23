The stablecoin market capitalization reached a record $313.008 billion on Sunday, marking a 1.14% increase over the past week.

Circle’s tokenized money market fund, USYC, recently surpassed $2 billion in assets under management.

Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire said the fund had grown rapidly.

The milestone comes as stablecoins and tokenized assets continued to expand across financial markets.

Circle’s tokenized money market fund USYC has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management, the company announced on Tuesday.

Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire highlighted the development, saying the fund had “grown rapidly and just passed $2 billion.” Circle said this marked a key milestone for the product.

Circle CEO announces USYC milestone. Source: @jerallaire/x

The milestone came as the adoption of tokenized money market funds continued to expand across the digital asset industry.

USYC is Circle’s tokenized money market fund designed to bring traditional money market fund exposure onto blockchain infrastructure. The fund is available to eligible non-U.S. institutional investors and is subject to onboarding requirements. Circle did not disclose additional details about the fund’s asset composition or recent inflows in the announcement.

Circle (CRCL) was up by over 8% during Tuesday morning trading. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around CRCL remained in the ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels around it remained ‘high’ over the past day.

Stablecoins And Tokenized Assets Continue Expanding

Last week, Circle's stablecoin (USDC) accounted for about 70% of all stablecoin transfers in February. Over the past month, USDC transfers totaled about $1.26 trillion, more than twice the $514 billion in Tether’s USDT transfers. The numbers showed that this was the highest monthly transaction volume ever for stablecoins.

Tokenized money market funds have emerged as a growing segment of the digital asset ecosystem, allowing investors to access traditional financial instruments through blockchain-based tokens, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Tokenized financial products and stablecoins have expanded rapidly across the digital asset ecosystem. A January 2026 report by Boston Consulting Group and Allium Labs noted that stablecoin market capitalization exceeded $307 billion by the end of 2025, about 50% higher than in 2024.

The report also found that real-economy stablecoin payments reached between $350 billion and $550 billion in 2025 and were growing at roughly 60% annually.

This comes as the stablecoin market capitalization reached an all-time high of $313 billion on Sunday. The stablecoin market capitalization rose 1.14% over the previous week to $313.008 billion, according to data from DefiLlama.

