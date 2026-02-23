TOKYO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of residential properties across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and Sapporo, today announced that it executed a sales contract for its income-producing condominium property, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO, on February 17, 2026. The Company completed the delivery of the property on February 27, 2026.

EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO is a 10-unit reinforced concrete condominium located in Kamimeguro, Meguro, Tokyo. The property consists of three floors above ground, with a building area of approximately 4,667 square feet and a land area of approximately 2,805 square feet.

Mr. Eiji Nagahara, Chief Executive Officer of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd, commented:

“The sale and delivery of EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO demonstrates continued execution of our development and disposition strategy in central Tokyo. The disposition of this property reflects ongoing demand for our Excelsior series, and we continue to see opportunities to expand this product line in established residential areas of Tokyo.”

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) is a Japanese real estate developer of residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s strategy is focused on the development and disposition of income-producing residential properties in established urban markets, while leveraging its Excelsior and ENT TERRACE series brands.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Media and Investor Relations:Ken TakahashiChief Financial OfficerLead Real Estate Co., LtdEmail: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jpPhone: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM AdvisorsCrocker CoulsonEmail: crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.comPhone: +1 (646) 652-7185

