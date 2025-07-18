The President’s comments come after he threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal for printing a fake letter from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, which was allegedly a part of a collection of letters assembled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s eager to see Rupert Murdoch testify in connection with the lawsuit Trump filed against him.

In a post on Truth Social, he said it will be an “interesting experience.”

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social on Friday. | Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

The President’s comments come after he threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal for printing a fake letter from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, the now deceased high-profile sex offender.

In another post, Trump denied having written the letter and told Attorney General Pam Bondi to request a court release of the transcripts of all grand jury testimony in the Epstein case.

Shortly after Trump’s statement, Attorney General Bondi said on social media that the Justice Department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

“President Trump – we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi wrote.

One of President Donald Trump's posts on Truth Social on Thursday lashing out against The Wall Street Journal report. | Source: @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Trump allegedly sent a risque letter to Epstein that featured a drawing of a naked woman. The story said the note to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature was part of a collection assembled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

