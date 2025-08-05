During the call, Zelenskyy raised concerns about the increasing intensity of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reportedly said he had a “productive” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This comes as President Trump’s deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a peace deal with Ukraine draws close. During the call, Zelenskyy raised concerns about the increasing intensity of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<