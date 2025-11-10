In a previous post on Sunday, President Trump criticized those opposing his tariff policy, noting that there is “record” investment in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Monday stated in a post on Truth Social that funds left after making “tariff dividend” payments will be used to pare the national debt.

“All money left over from the $2000 payments made to low and middle income USA Citizens, from the massive Tariff Income pouring into our Country from foreign countries, which will be substantial, will be used to SUBSTANTIALLY PAY DOWN NATIONAL DEBT,” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In a previous post on Sunday, President Trump called out those opposing his tariff policy, adding that there is “record” investment in the U.S. He also stated that everyone except high earners will receive a “dividend” of at least $2,000.

