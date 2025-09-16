Speaking to reporters at the White House, the U.S. President reiterated that the benchmark interest rate “should be much lower,” ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision scheduled for Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that while the Federal Reserve should be independent, it should also listen to suggestions coming from “smart people like me.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump reiterated that the benchmark interest rate “should be much lower,” ahead of the central bank’s rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, according to a CNBC broadcast.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<