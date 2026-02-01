According to a report from CNBC, the president said to reporters outside the White House that while he would prefer to not attack Iran, but may have to.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Friday that a final decision on whether or not to attack Iran is yet to be made.

According to a report from CNBC, the president said to reporters outside the White House that while he would prefer to not attack Iran, “but sometimes you have to.”

“We’re not thrilled with the way they’re negotiating,” Trump reportedly said, expressing his opinion on Iran’s leadership refusing to curb its nuclear program. “They cannot have nuclear weapons,” he added.

