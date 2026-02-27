WBD CEO told employees that the company underwent a "thorough, rigorous strategic review process" according to a report from Business Insider.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav reportedly told staffers at a company town hall on Friday morning that he's excited to join forces with Paramount.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Together, we can be a great company," Zaslav said on the call, according to a recording of which was obtained by Business Insider.

WBD underwent a "thorough, rigorous strategic review process" and was under a legal obligation to continue to review and evaluate unsolicited offers that could bring shareholders more value, Campbell said, as per the report.

Warner Bros. Discovery said on Thursday that Paramount’s $111 billion or $31-a-share offer to buy the company constitutes a “superior deal” to the one it signed with Netflix in December.

In a separate announcement, Netflix declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. and stepped away from the deal.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.