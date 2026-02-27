Dell shares jumped more than 18% after a wave of positive analyst actions followed the company’s record-breaking quarterly earnings report.

For FY27, Dell expects revenue between $138 billion and $142 billion, with AI-optimized server revenue at $50 billion.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Dell to $165 from $155 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly.

Mizuho said Dell is well-positioned heading into fiscal 2027 due to strong AI demand and higher-margin storage attach opportunities.

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) surged more than 18% on Friday and climbed over its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) for the first time since December 12, as investors and analysts lapped up the company’s record quarterly earnings and annual guidance.

Source: TradingView

If the current levels hold at close, DELL shares would record their biggest intraday gain since September 2023.

Dell reported a record fourth quarter revenue of $33.4 billion, up 39% from a year ago, while its diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged 57% to $3.37.

For FY27, the company projected revenue between $138 billion and $142 billion, representing 23% growth at the midpoint of $140 billion. Dell expects full-year EPS of $11.52 at the midpoint. Annual revenue from AI-optimized servers is projected to be about $50 billion, a 103% increase from a year ago.

Low Downside Risk To FY27 Outlook

JPMorgan raised its price target on Dell to $165 from $155 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating, according to The Fly. Analyst Samik Chatterjee said that Dell’s decision to sharply raise earnings guidance despite higher memory costs shows confidence. He believes this will lead “investors to assume that the downside risks in relation to delivering to the outlook are lower than assumed earlier.”

Mizuho lifted Dell’s price target to $180 from $175 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm said Dell is well-positioned heading into fiscal 2027, supported by strong AI demand and higher-margin storage attach opportunities.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Dell’s results generated significant buzz among Stocktwits users as retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, while message volume increased more than 350% over a 24-hour period as of Friday morning.

One user called the rally “just the beginning.”

Another user said the stock’s valuation is cheap, and the company is the “best in AI infrastructure play.”

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 13%.

