In a post on Truth Social, the U.S. President stated that this move would help reporting entities save money, allowing them to focus on their operations.

President Donald Trump on Monday said that companies and corporations would no longer be “forced” to report their earnings on a quarterly basis. Instead, he said, reporting could be done on a six-month basis, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

