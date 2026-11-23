In an interview with CNBC, Trump said the government had no evidence Huang engaged in unlawful conduct and said the CEO was "absolutely fine.”

Trump said the recent market selloff influenced his thinking but stated Huang's long-term importance to Nvidia and the U.S. technology sector mattered more.

The President stated he spoke to Nvidia directors "directly and indirectly" before the board unanimously reinstated Huang.

Trump rejected the idea that Huang or Nvidia was too big to fail.

President Donald Trump said Monday he personally assured Nvidia's (NVDA) board that Jensen Huang's return as CEO did not pose a national security risk, adding that the administration had reviewed the matter and believed Huang was in the clear.

"They did ask for assurance on the national security threat, and we gave them assurance at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," Trump said in a CNBC interview. "I have clearance, and if I didn't have clearance, I wouldn't have done the deal," he said.

NVDA stock soared more than 32% in midday trade, putting it on track for their biggest single-day gain since 2003, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Platform data showed message volume around the shares had more than doubled in the last 24 hours.

NVDA stock single day gains/losses since its public market debut in 1999 on November 23 as of 11:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

Trump Says He Had Direct, Indirect Contact With Nvidia Board

Trump said he spoke to Nvidia directors "directly and indirectly" before the board unanimously reinstated Huang, who had stepped down on November 12. He said the board sought assurances about national security and that the administration gave it the information it had.

"You can only give the assurance as to what you know, but we feel very strongly that he's in good shape, very good shape," Trump said. "I run the country. I don't run Nvidia, but Nvidia is a big part of it.”

Trump added he had spoken with the board and believed Huang was "exonerated" after a review, though he did not identify who conducted the review or detail its findings. The Justice Department has not publicly confirmed Trump's characterization of its position.

Nvidia said an independent committee of directors, formed after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, will continue its investigation with independent counsel. Huang is cooperating, the company said. Beijing has denied the allegations, and no public finding has established that Huang violated export laws.

Trump Says Market Selloff Helped, But Long-Term Impact Mattered More

Trump acknowledged that last week's tech selloff factored into his decision, but said the long-term considerations carried greater weight.

"He's got other chips in his brain that nobody else knows about, including me, that nobody else understands," Trump said. "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius… We don't have enough of them."

Trump described Huang's departure as a major loss for the market and said his reinstatement had reversed the damage.

Trump Shrugs Off AI Bubble Concerns

"I'm not concerned now because I think we have one of our great stars back in play,” Trump said when asked whether he was concerned about an AI bubble.

Trump also said he had discussed Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The President added that Xi praised Huang's abilities, though he added that Xi "doesn't really know him." Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a CNBC interview that Huang did not come up in his own discussions with Chinese officials.

Trump also revisited his earlier suggestion that Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook could take over Nvidia. "I thought Tim Cook would be great, and I still think Tim would be great," he said. "I don't think anybody could revive the stock like it's being revived right now."

Trump Floats Government Stake, Cites Tariffs And AI Oversight

"Well, I would have loved it, but I don't want to get sued,” Trump said when asked whether the government should take a stake in Nvidia.

Trump rejected the idea that Huang or Nvidia was too big to fail and shrugged off concerns that Nvidia could run into financial trouble, and would need a government bail out. "I don't think that'll ever happen," he said. "That company is really strong.”

Trump also said tariffs were pushing chipmakers to build in the U.S., claiming they would face 200% tariffs on chips in two years. He did not specify which companies or imports would be subject to that rate, and no broad 200% chip tariff schedule was confirmed.

He said Huang could sell H200 and older chips to China, but not Nvidia's most advanced Blackwell chips, arguing the latter could not be replicated.

Warren, Krishnamoorthi Ask Who Gave The Assurance

In a post on X, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questioned the decision. "The Trump Administration needs to explain what 'input' was given and by which senior officials to support Huang's reinstatement," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said, "Trump's assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia's $25 million donation to his ballroom."

Krishnamoorthi said Huang must testify at a full public congressional hearing, which has thus far been scheduled for the first week of December.

How Is Retail Feeling About NVDA Stock?

Retail sentiment around Nvidia on Stocktwits trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'extremely high' levels of chatter.

While some retail traders on the platform celebrated the renewed leadership confidence with Huang back at the helm of Nvidia, others viewed the rally as potentially temporary, stating that governance concerns and unresolved export-control and national-security scrutiny remain.

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Nvidia's rally on Monday had added over $1 trillion to its market capitalization, pushing it back upto becoming the second most valuable in the world, second only to Apple.

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