Nvidia’s market capitalization ticked to over $4 trillion on Monday following Jensen Huang’s reinstatement, making it the second most valuable company in the world.

Nvidia’s market capitalization overtook Microsoft and Google’s parent company, Alphabet in midday trade on Monday.

The move comes after Nvidia announced Jensen Huang will return as CEO, and Colette Kress will return to her previous position as chief financial officer.

NVDA stock jumped over 30% and added about $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday.

Nvidia share price soared on Monday with its market cap ticking over $4 trillion, second only to Apple (AAPL), in the world’s most valuable stocks amid roaring market optimism on Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

Nvidia’s board, which until last week maintained it would not reinstate Huang to his prior position, reversed its decision and reappointed Jensen Huang as CEO with immediate effect.

The dramatic return follows less than a fortnight after Huang stepped down over an admitted relationship with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, which led to a tumultuous stretch during which the semiconductor giant's shares recorded their worst weekly performance since 2008.

NVDA stock rose over 30% in midday trade. The jump in Nvidia shares lifted its market value by about $1 trillion on Monday to over $4 trillion, making Nvidia the second most valuable company in the world, second only to Apple. Nvidia overtook Alphabet and Microsoft.

"I can't wait to get back to work," Huang said, adding that he would take on the responsibility with "renewed commitment."

Overall, chipmakers also soared on Monday following the announcement. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rallied over 12% and was set for the best single-day gain since April 2025.

“This decision puts back confidence back in the (AI) trade,” Jason Greenberg of Jefferies told CNBC in an interview.

Trump Rallies His Support Behind Jensen’s Reinstatement

Following the announcement, Trump, in a Truth Social post, welcomed the Nvidia board’s decision.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump wrote, adding that the country needs Huang's leadership to support Nvidia and the broader American economy.

Trump has consistently advocated for Jensen Huang’s return ever since his ousting as CEO, and after the board mentioned during the earnings call that they were not considering reinstating Huang at the helm of Nvidia.

“I think the board has acted very responsibly,” Trump told CNBC in an interview. “Some other board would have fought it, and if they fought it, it would have been a disaster in my opinion.”

NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around Nvidia on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, alongside ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail investor chatter around the stock rose about 132% over the previous session and about 460% over the past week.

A user highlighted optimism, saying they intended to buy each dip in Nvidia stock.

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Meanwhile, another user remained skeptical about the viability of the entire AI trade and said Jensen Huang’s reinstatement only delays the negative sentiment around AI.

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NVDA stock has lost about 11.4% year-to-date.

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