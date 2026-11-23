Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect, reversing his departure earlier this month.

The rebound followed a selloff driven by concerns over returns on heavy AI infrastructure investment.

Miller Tabak’s Matt Maley cautioned that data center construction delays and resistance to enterprise pricing remain unresolved.

Gabelli Funds’ Hendi Susanto said Huang’s return restores confidence in the AI ecosystem, including its suppliers and demand outlook.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) surged over 14% on Monday, putting it on track for its largest single-day percentage gain since April 2025, as Nvidia's (NVDA) decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO sparked a sharp rebound across semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

The rally followed a bruising week for chipmakers, with SOXX falling 10.6% on Friday amid concerns over AI infrastructure spending and the sustainability of the sector's growth.

At the time of this writing, SOXX was trading more than 13% higher. The ETF provides exposure to semiconductor companies including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron, making it a gauge of investor sentiment toward the chip industry.

Nvidia Leads Semiconductor Stock Rally

Nvidia (NVDA) shares jumped as much as 35% after the company announced Huang's immediate reinstatement as president and CEO, reversing his departure earlier this month.

The rally extended across AI and semiconductor stocks, with Nebius Group (NBIS) surging over 25% and CoreWeave (CRWV) jumping 24%, among the Nasdaq's top gainers. Marvell Technology (MRVL) and Micron Technology (MU) and Lumentum (LITE) rose around 19%.



Astera Labs (ALAB), SanDisk (SNDK), and Arm Holdings (ARM) gained between 16% and 18%.

The broader Nasdaq-100 jumped around 7%, putting it on track for its largest one-day percentage gain since April 2025. Reuters reported that the advance was expected to add more than $2 trillion to the index's market capitalization.

Does The Rebound Signal A Lasting Recovery?

The sharp gains followed a selloff driven by concerns about returns on heavy AI infrastructure investment, along with uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told Bloomberg that the market had become oversold and bearish sentiment was elevated ahead of Monday's rebound. However, Maley cautioned that delays in data center construction and resistance to enterprise pricing remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Hendi Susanto, portfolio manager and research analyst at Gabelli Funds, told CNBC that Jensen Huang's return restores confidence in the AI ecosystem, including its suppliers and demand outlook.

However, Susanto also cautioned that concerns over financing, geopolitics, and the sustainability of AI investments remain, despite strong demand across the supply chain.

What Retail Thinks About SOXX

Despite today's sharp rally, retail investors’ sentiment around the SOXX ETF remained in ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits. Meanwhile, sentiment around the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (SOXL), which surged 40% today, flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

So far this year, SOXX has risen nearly 34%. By comparison, SOXL has fallen nearly 9%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), has risen over 6% over the same period.

See Also: Dow Jumps Over 1,300 Points, Nasdaq Surges Nearly 7% As Jensen Huang’s Return Lifts Market Sentiment

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