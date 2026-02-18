In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Japan had begun its first round of investments in the U.S. across projects in oil and gas development in Texas, power generation in Ohio, and critical minerals in Georgia.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that America’s ‘massive trade deal’ with Japan had officially launched.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Japan had begun its first round of investments under a $550 billion commitment to the United States, across three projects: oil and gas development in Texas, power generation in Ohio, and critical minerals in Georgia.

Trump said that the move would revitalize the American industrial base, create numerous jobs, and strengthen the country’s national and economic security.

“The scale of these projects are so large, and could not be done without one very special word, TARIFFS,” Trump said.

