The company said in a filing that it may repurchase shares from time to time though the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or other means.

Ford said that it was undertaking the repurchase program to offset the dilutive effect of share-based compensation granted during 2026, among other factors.

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon multiple factors.

Separately, Ford on Friday also debuted Ford Pro AI, an intelligent fleet assistant designed to take data points the vehicles generate to turn them into insights.

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co (F) said on Friday that it is undertaking an anti-dilutive share repurchase program under which it would repurchase up to 31.7 million shares of the company.

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The company said in a filing that it may repurchase shares from time to time though the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or other means using its existing cash and cash equivalents.

Shares of the company closed 3% lower on Friday and edged up marginally after hours.

When, Why And How?

The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic, and market conditions, corporate, legal, and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, trading volume, and other considerations, the company said, while adding that the program could also be discontinued at any time.

Ford said that it was undertaking the repurchase program to offset the dilutive effect of share-based compensation granted during 2026, among other factors.

Ford Pro AI

Separately, Ford on Friday also debuted Ford Pro AI, an intelligent fleet assistant designed to take data points the vehicles generate to turn them into insights. The data points include details such as seatbelt clicks to vehicle health signals. The assistant was built by working with fleet managers like Mackenzie Meis who manages over 2,000 vehicles for CentiMark, a commercial roofing company, the company said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around F stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

F shares have gained 22% over the past 12 months.

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