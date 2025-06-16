Trump's cryptocurrency ventures have raised concerns about a conflict of interest, as his policies can potentially influence the sector.

Donald Trump earned more than $600 million in income from cryptocurrency, golf clubs, licensing, and other ventures in 2024, according to a Reuters report citing a public financial disclosure.

The document shows that Trump made significant gains from crypto last year and reported assets worth at least $1.6 billion.

According to the Reuters report, the financial disclosure was signed on June 13 and did not specify the time period it covered.

The details of the cryptocurrency listings, as well as other information in the disclosure, suggest it was through the end of December 2024, which would exclude most of the money raised by the family's cryptocurrency ventures.

Earlier this year, the president released the $TRUMP coin, which is estimated to have earned him $320 million in fees.

The Trump family has also earned over $400 million from World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance company. The family is also involved in bitcoin mining and exchange-traded funds.

According to the disclosure, Trump reported earning $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty and holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.

According to Reuters, in addition to assets and revenues from his business ventures, the president reported at least $12 million in income, including interest and dividends, from passive investments totaling at least $211 million.

His biggest investments were in funds Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), and in government bond funds managed by Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Invesco (IVZ).

Most of Trump’s wealth is tied to his real estate holdings, cryptocurrency ventures, and his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT).

