During an interview with CNBC, he highlighted the concessions made by South Korea, China, Japan, Canada, and the European Union in their trade deals with the Trump administration.

Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s former economic advisor, reportedly said on Monday that although he is not a big fan of Donald Trump’s tariffs, he appreciates some of the trade deals that the President has pulled off.

“We’ve got an economy that’s doing much, much better than the economists believed, and part of the reason the economists were so negative on the economy was exactly the point you just made, tariffs,” Moore told CNBC.

