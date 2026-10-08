President Donald Trump announced that the United States will not attack Iran before the upcoming November midterm elections, maintaining a naval blockade as diplomatic talks remain at a standstill.

Donald Trump stated on social media that Washington will refrain from attacking Iran prior to the Nov. 3 midterm elections, citing reported "productive discussions".

Despite claimed talks, negotiations remain stalled over critical issues such as control of the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian exports stays firmly in place.

Global oil benchmarks surged past $100 per barrel due to persistent Persian Gulf shipping attacks and tight inventories, offsetting short-term market relief.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged Thursday that the United States will not launch military attacks against Iran prior to the November midterm elections, citing what he characterized as active and productive discussions with Tehran.

In a Truth Social post, Trump explicitly tied the timing of potential military actions to the domestic political calendar.

"We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," Trump wrote.

The declaration reflects a clear blend of national security policy and political considerations. The statement follows reports in The Atlantic indicating the White House had requested the Pentagon to draft military options for strikes against Iran ahead of the vote, as well as comments Trump made to Time Magazine earlier this month where he noted that intensified strikes remained "possible" after the elections.

While Trump previously downplayed the role of domestic politics in national security decisions, asserting in September that the election "doesn't even enter my mind" regarding the Iran war, his latest comments explicitly place military action on hold until after voters head to the polls.

Stalled Diplomacy and Blockade

Despite Trump’s reference to positive dialogue, major diplomatic breakthroughs have yet to materialize. Talks between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, primarily over maritime passage rights through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump confirmed that while immediate strikes are off the table, the U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian exports are in full effect. “…the Blockade will remain in full force and effect,” Trump wrote.

Energy Markets Surge

The broader U.S.-Iran conflict continues to exert severe upward pressure on energy markets. Following Trump's post and ongoing reports of heightened tensions, international benchmark Brent crude surged above $101 per barrel, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading near $89.

Energy markets have been rattled by recent drone and missile strikes targeting commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Supply worries have been further amplified by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports showing a 3.2 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories, exceeding market forecasts.

Brent crude futures maturing in December jumped 4% to trade around $104 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures maturing in November also jumped 4.35% to trade around $92 per barrel.

Oil-linked exchange-traded funds United States Oil Fund (USO) and ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) gained between 2% and 3%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) stayed ‘extremely bullish.’

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