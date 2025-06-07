U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering getting rid of his red Tesla (TSLA) in the wake of his ongoing feud with the EV-maker’s CEO, Elon Musk.

According to a CNBC report, a senior White House official told NBC News that the U.S. President is considering selling, or even giving away, the car he purchased in March.

However, Trump has not made a final decision yet, the report added.

The purchase of the Tesla was reportedly intended to display his support for Tesla when Musk came under heavy criticism for his work under the Trump administration in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump had even conducted a press conference with Musk to announce the latter’s departure from his role in the government and had handed him a symbolic key to the White House.

However, their relationship soured in recent days when Musk criticized Trump’s tax bill, leading to a public spat on social media.

Earlier today, another report stated that Trump was “not interested” in speaking with Musk, after earlier news suggested both men would hold a call on Friday.

“There are no calls on the books—at least not now,” confirmed another White Official official to Reuters.



Tesla’s stock tumbled over 14% on Thursday as the public rift between Musk and Trump played out. This marked its steepest single-day drop since 2020, making it the worst-performing large-cap stock of 2025.

On Friday, Trump unleashed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, this time without explicitly calling out Chair Jerome Powell's name. He also demanded a full percentage point rate cut and compared the rate action in Europe to highlight the urgency.

‘“Too Late” at the Fed is a disaster! Europe has had 10 rate cuts; we have had none. Despite him, our Country is doing great. Go for a full point, Rocket Fuel!,’ the U.S. President wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday.

Despite no concrete news of the feud between Trump and Musk abating, Tesla stock traded over 5% higher, in conjunction with a rally in the broader markets following a better-than-expected May jobs report.

Tesla stock has declined by over 20% in 2025 but has gained more than 68% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<