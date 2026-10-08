The White House has previously said independent financial advisers manage Trump's portfolio without his input, using model portfolios benchmarked to market indexes.

Trump's 517 reported securities transactions in August totaled between $74.3 million and $273.3 million, according to CNBC.

Trump’s Aug. 21 purchase of Meta shares was valued between $5 million and $25 million.

Trump’s financial disclosure reports transaction-value ranges rather than exact purchase amounts or execution prices.

President Donald Trump reportedly bought up to $25 million in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares, his largest reported transaction among 517 securities trades that month.

According to CNBC, the purchase of META stock on Aug. 21 was valued between $5 million and $25 million. The Aug. 21 purchase of Meta Platforms (META) shares was valued between $5 million and $25 million.

Trump’s August financial disclosure listed 517 transactions worth between $74.3 million and $273.3 million, with each transaction reported as a value range. According to the report, purchases totalled at least $44.2 million, while sales totalled at least $30.1 million.

Meta Purchase Leads August Trading Activity

According to the report, alongside Meta, Trump's accounts added positions in AT&T (T), ConocoPhillips (COP), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Netflix (NFLX) and Chevron (CVX), each valued between $1 million and $5 million.

The accounts also sold holdings in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Church & Dwight (CHD).

The White House has previously said independent financial advisers manage Trump's portfolio without his input, using model portfolios benchmarked to market indexes. The disclosure reports transaction-value ranges rather than exact purchase amounts or execution prices.

Meta Shares Gain Over 31% Since August 21 Purchase

Meta shares have gained about 31% between Aug. 21, the date of the first reported purchase, and Oct. 7 close. The stock's advance coincided with Meta's September 8 launch of Muse, a personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent.

According to Reuters, Muse surpassed five million downloads by the end of September. The tech giant expanded the product into business applications and announced plans to integrate it with its AI glasses.

The Street responded positively to its early adoption. Reuters cited Citigroup analysts saying they see Muse as a potential major entry point for online searches and transactions, with growing user engagement supporting their revenue projections.

Meta's upcoming earnings will give investors another chance to assess the company's broader AI investment strategy and any further updates on Muse's adoption.

What Retail Thinks About META Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around META stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, META stock has risen over 10%, yet it remains the second-worst performer among the Magnificent Seven, ahead of only Tesla (TSLA). Meanwhile, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which holds Meta stock, have risen over 12% and 22%, respectively, over the same period.

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