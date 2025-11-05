Among Isaacman’s agenda, which he re-upped through a post, is to “undertake and accomplish big, bold endeavors in space.”

Trump previously withdrew his nomination for Isaacman, a close ally of Elon Musk, after the president’s public spat with the Tesla CEO.

While renominating Isaacman, the president said the billionaire is ideally suited to “lead NASA into a bold new Era.”

To be successful, Isaacman must obtain confirmation from the Senate, where the GOP has a 53-47 majority.

President Donald Trump did an about-face on Tuesday as he renominated Jared Isaacman for the post of administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a little over five months after he withdrew his earlier nomination.

The president subsequently named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to the post on an interim basis in July.

Isaacman Back In Contention

Announcing his nomination through a Truth Social post, Trump said, “This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA.” “Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era.”

Trump previously withdrew his nomination for Isaacman, a billionaire and close ally of Elon Musk, after his ugly public spat with the Tesla CEO over his opposition to the ‘One Big Beautiful’ tax bill. Isaacman is the founder of payment processor Shift4 Payments and Draken International, which provides adversary training to NATO air forces. He had flown to orbit twice on SpaceX’s rockets and spacecraft.

The development comes close on the heels of Musk locking horns with Duffy over the latter’s statement that he will open NASA’s Artemis U.S. moon-landing contract to other companies, such as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. SpaceX is among the contractors participating in the project that aims to take astronauts to the moon by 2027. In an interview with CNBC in late October, the Transportation Secretary hinted that SpaceX was falling behind the timeline.

Duffy was also reportedly striving to fold NASA into DoT, which, however, was opposed by other Trump administration officials. In a sharp criticism against the move, Musk said, “Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!”

To be successful, Isaacman must obtain confirmation from the Senate. The Republican Party holds a 53-47 majority in the upper house.

What Isaacman Hopes To Accomplish

While thanking the president for the renomination, Isaacman said, “We have an extraordinary responsibility--but the clock is running. The journey is never easy, but it is time to inspire the world once again to achieve the near-impossible--to undertake and accomplish big, bold endeavors in space...and when we do, we will make life better here at home and challenge the next generation to go even further.”

In another X post made ahead of Trump’s announcement, Isaacman said the focus will be on putting “more astronauts in space with greater frequency, including rebooting the Payload Specialist programs.” He delved into the “Project Athena” draft document, which he put together, outlining his vision for NASA.

According to a Politico report, Isaacman’s manifesto called for purchasing scientific data from commercial companies instead of launching its own satellite, and for terminating NASA’s Space Launch System and the Gateway lunar space station after two additional planned missions, centralizing aviation programs in Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, and to “flatten and streamline” NASA’s headquarters.

The development has not significantly impacted stock prices, with Rocket Labs (RKLB) down nearly 1% overnight after an almost 8% plunge on Tuesday. The company provides launch services and space systems solutions globally. On Stockwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘bearish’ as of early Wednesday, and the message volume on the stream was ‘low.’

The SpaceX stream setup on Stocktwits showed a ‘bullish’ reaction toward the Musk-owned, privately held company, but retail hasn’t chatted about the development.

