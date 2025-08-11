According to a Reuters report, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that while the U.S. had pledged to consult with Europe before the summit with Putin, he will wait and watch for the meeting’s outcome.

President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting in Alaska on Friday has reportedly rattled European leaders, with concerns that the Trump administration’s agreement with Russia could go against Ukraine’s interests.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that while the U.S. had pledged to consult with Europe before the summit with Putin, he will wait and watch for the outcome of the meeting, according to a Reuters report.

