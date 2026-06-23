President Donald Trump issued two executive orders aimed at accelerating public-private development of a scientifically functional quantum computer by 2028.

The first directive establishes a cohesive national goal to build a quantum computer tailored for advanced scientific research within two years and to roll out quantum sensors and networks within five years.

The second order addresses national security vulnerabilities by forcing federal departments to complete a full migration to quantum-resistant encryption protocols for high-value targets by 2031.

Backed by a recent $2 billion government allocation, the federal strategy leverages corporate tech giants and research labs to fortify local supply chains.

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on Monday designed to fast-track domestic quantum technology development and shield the federal government from future national security breaches.

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The dual directives seek to deliver a functioning quantum computer for scientific discovery by 2028 and mandate that federal agencies upgrade their cybersecurity defenses to withstand quantum-powered attacks by 2031.

The policy rollout at the White House follows a separate $2 billion funding initiative by the Department of Commerce aimed at boosting commercial quantum development and manufacturing.

"We are going to be investing in American quantum leadership like never before to stay ahead of the pack," Trump said during a White House press event, WSJ reported, alongside technology executives, including IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna and Alphabet Inc. President Ruth Porat.

IONQ, QUBT and IBM share price jumped between 4% and 6% after-hours.

Trump’s Quantum Computing Directives

The first order commands a unified, whole-of-government approach to accelerate quantum information science. It orchestrates collaborative efforts among the Departments of Energy, Commerce, and War, alongside the intelligence community, to build a scientifically relevant quantum computer by 2028.

While private sector giants like Google, IBM, and Microsoft maintain internal targets to debut large-scale commercial quantum systems by 2029, the White House strategy positions its 2028 goal as an intermediate milestone. White House officials noted that the government-backed system will serve as a foundational "stepping stone" for research applications in energy, physics, and advanced modeling before full commercialization is viable.

Defensive Safeguards

The second executive order addresses the geopolitical risks associated with supercomputing. Because a mature quantum computer could theoretically possess the processing power to break current public-key encryption standards, the directive orders a sweeping migration to "post-quantum cryptography."

Under the new timeline, federal departments must transition high-value cyber assets to quantum-resistant algorithms by 2031.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross emphasized that balancing rapid innovation with stringent cybersecurity measures is vital to safeguarding federal networks. "As quantum rolls forward, it will challenge public key cryptography, which is what secures everything," Cairncross said.

Industry Reaction

“There’s ​lots of interesting things ⁠quantum sensing can bring before quantum computing," said Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion, who attended the signing of the order in the Oval Office as reported by Reuters. "It's ​possible to meet these types of timelines.”

“This executive order matters because it puts dates on a security transition that can no longer stay theoretical,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, chief executive of QuSecure, a quantum security company, as reported by WSJ.

Retail View on Quantum Computing Stocks

Retail sentiment on IONQ and QUBT was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes, and was ‘normal’ with ‘low’ to ‘high’ message volumes on IBM and QBTS stocks.

One user highlighted that the directives will directly benefit component manufacturers for quantum computers.

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IONQ stock has gained 30% year-to-date, QUBT has added close to 3%, while IBM slipped nearly 15% so far this year.

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